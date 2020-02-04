

The Tibetan Youth Leadership Program (TYLP) is a unique week-long program organized by the International Campaign for Tibet in Washington, DC for Tibetan-American college students. It will be held from Saturday, May 30 to Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Are you interested in the US political process and discourse around foreign policy vis-à-vis China and Tibet? Are you interested in becoming a leader within the Tibetan community?

The TYLP is designed to motivate and train young Tibetans to become effective leaders by providing meaningful exposure to the US political process and the discourse around foreign policy in the American capital. Through workshops, discussions and hands-on activities, participants will develop and sharpen their leadership skills. The program is a starting point for greater involvement as knowledgeable and responsible actors within the Tibetan community worldwide and is specifically geared to meet the need to carry the Tibet movement forward in the United States.

The participants will engage in discussions with distinguished professionals working on foreign policy issues in Washington, DC, including in the US Congress and the State Department. They will learn about the role of activists, lobbyists, think-tanks and the media in influencing foreign policy in Washington. And beyond this, the TYLP will provide each participant a rich environment for exchanging information and ideas and building a network of future leaders in the Tibetan community.

Quick Facts

Dates: May 30 – June 6, 2020

Place: Washington, DC

Number of Students: 10 Tibetan-Americans

Eligibility: Applicants must be a citizen or permanent resident of United States of America and currently enrolled in a graduate or undergraduate program in the United States .

Cost: Room, board, special activity and transportation costs are paid by program scholarships through the generosity of ICT supporters.

Deadlines: Applications are due by midnight Sunday, March 29, 2020

Timeline for Applicants

Early April: Applications under review

Mid April: Candidates will be notified by email of the decision

Late April: Final selections will be announced

To Apply:

Write an essay (800 words) – “What it takes to be a leader in the Tibetan community” Complete the Application Form Submit Biography, and any supporting documentation demonstrating academic achievement and/or leadership potential. Email your complete application to tylp@savetibet.org All applications should be emailed no later than midnight Sunday, March 29, 2020

Please contact ICT at tylp@savetibet.org if you have any questions.

