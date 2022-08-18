WEEK of December 5-11, 2022 APPLY ONLINE NOW



Are you interested in the US political process and discourse around foreign policy vis-à-vis China and Tibet? Are you interested in becoming a leader within the Tibetan community?

Initiated in 2001, ICT’s Tibetan Youth Leadership Program (TYLP) is an exclusive hands on experiential learning program for Tibetan-American college students.

This program is uniquely designed to provide exposure to US political system, discourse around foreign policy and the role of activists, lobbyists, think-tanks and the media in influencing foreign policy in Washington.

Beyond this, TYLP will provide each participant a rich environment for exchanging information and ideas and building a network of future leaders in the Tibetan community.

Schedule

The program will spread over one week where participants will meet in virtual setting. These will include numerous interactive sessions with leaders, policy makers, experts, on a wide range of strategic, policy, as well as hands on interactive sessions.

Program Orientation

Getting to know each other, meet with past TYLP participants and program overview.

Tibet Movement and You

Discussions and conversations with leaders within the Tibet movement on relevance, public diplomacy, and activism.

Congress and Tibet

Meetings with congressional offices, staffers and ngos, learning about opportunities and challenges for Tibet and how to advocate effectively.

US State Department

Meet with US State department officials, and briefings on the Department’s work on Tibet as well as opportunities for internships, fellowships, foreign service, etc.

Reflection, Review and Discussion

Participant facilitated review session.

Eligibility

Applicants must be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States for America and currently enrolled in a college/graduate or undergraduate program in United States.

How to Register

The online application includes a brief policy query, statement of interest, brief bio and resume. Registrations are due by Sunday, October 2, 2022. Admission is limited to 10-12 students.

Contact

For more information, please contact Tencho Gyatso at tylp@savetibet.org.

