Ambassador Paula Dobriansky, the former undersecretary of state for global affairs, served as the special coordinator for Tibetan issues during the George W. Bush presidency (2001-09). She played a pivotal role in coordinating US policy on Tibet at the highest levels of government, both in the US and internationally.

This conversation between Ambassador Dobriansky and ICT focuses on why American support for Tibet continues to be crucial in the context of worsening US-China relations and the 2020 US election. The conversation was part of ICT’s Tibet 2020 campaign, which aimed to tell the candidates for office why Tibet matters.

Learn more about our Tibet Talks podcast at www.savetibet.org/pod.

Watch our Tibet Talks videos at www.savetibet.org/live.

And subscribe to Tibet Talks on iTunes, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

To get involved in our efforts to promote human rights and democratic freedoms for the people of Tibet, please visit www.savetibet.org/support.

Music: https://www.purple-planet.com