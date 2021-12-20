The US has a new special coordinator for Tibetan issues! On Dec. 20, 2021, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the appointment of Under Secretary Uzra Zeya to this important role. As the special coordinator, Zeya will serve as the Biden administration’s point person on efforts to help resolve the Tibetan issue, promote Tibetan identity, protect Tibetan culture and heritage, and support the human rights of the Tibetan people.

In this special conversation, ICT’s Interim President Bhuchung K. Tsering and Interim Vice President Tencho Gyatso discuss the significance of Zeya’s appointment, the responsibilities of her new position and the potential for her work as the special coordinator.

For a discussion in Tibetan, please jump to timecode 8:55.

Read all about Zeya’s appointment at www.savetibet.org/new-us-tibet-special-coordinator-should-be-proactive-ict-says

Learn more about our Tibet Talks podcast at www.savetibet.org/pod.

And subscribe to Tibet Talks on iTunes, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

To get involved in our efforts to promote human rights and democratic freedoms for the people of Tibet, please visit www.savetibet.org/support.

Music: https://www.purple-planet.com