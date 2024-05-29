BUDDHIST ASSOCIATION OF CHINA TAKES A LEADING ROLE IN CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO CONTROL AND FORCIBLY RESHAPE TIBETAN BUDDHISM

The most critical area where the BAC will contribute to the CCP agenda would be in the search and recognition of Tibetan reincarnations. In the initial decades after 1959 the recognition of Tibetan reincarnated lamas was not allowed at all. In her seminal book, “The Search for the Panchen Lama,” Isabel Hilton, who had special access to the Dalai Lama and spent months researching in Tibet and India, mentions the following concerning development in Chinese policy toward the reincarnation system and reincarnated lamas who are known as Trulkus or Tulkus: “For decades after the occupation the recognition of Trulkus was forbidden. The monasteries were disbanded and the teachers who would have transmitted the tradition to the young incarnates were dead, scattered or in exile. But in 1979 Chinese policy changed. Limited recognition of trulkus is now permitted, as long as it remains under official control.”[24]

The BAC has been assigned a role in the CCP-determined recognition process of reincarnations and their training. The revised Religious Affairs Regulations announced by the State Council, which came into effect Feb. 1, 2018, mandates (Article 36) that “The succession of living Buddhas in Tibetan Buddhism is to be conducted under the guidance of Buddhist groups,”[25] “Buddhist groups” being a reference to the BAC and its chapters.

The BAC plays a primarily political role. Arjia Rinpoche, the abbot of Kumbum Monastery in northeastern Tibet, who had the highest status among Tibetan Buddhists in the Chinese political system until his flight into exile in 1998, had mentioned his apprehension of being appointed to head the BAC[26] and to oversee the China-selected Panchen Lama’s upbringing as the main reason for his coming out of Tibet.[27]

This CCP process is certainly in preparation for the Chinese government’s long-term strategy on the future reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. An indication of how they might be planning to apply it can be seen from the way the CCP handled the Panchen Lama reincarnation issue.

On Jan. 30, 1989, three days after the death of the Panchen Lama, the Chinese government announced a ” Decision on the Funeral and Reincarnation of the Tenth Panchen Lama.” The decision stated:

According to the request of the Tashilhunpo Monastery Democratic Management Committee and the monks, and with reference to historical practices, the State Council has made the following decisions on mourning and reincarnation issues: (1) Build the tenth shrine at Tashilhunpo Monastery in Shigatse City. The Tibet Autonomous Region People’s Government and Tashilhunpo were instructed to construct the stupa and shrine for Panchen Erdeni Choekyi Gyaltsen for future generations to pay homage to and commemorate his achievements in patriotism and religion. The Tashilhunpo Temple Democratic Management Committee shall jointly handle matters such as the preservation of remains in accordance with the rituals of Tibetan Buddhism. (3) The Democratic Management Committee of Tashilhunpo Monastery will be responsible, and if necessary, the Buddhist Association of China and the Tibet Branch of the Buddhist Association will assist in handling matters such as the search and identification of the reincarnation of the 10th Panchen Erdeni Choeky Gyaltsen, and report to the State Council for approval.[28]

Accordingly, the Chinese government formed a search committee for his reincarnation to be chaired by Gyayak Rinpoche, the tutor of the Panchen Lama. Its members included Chadrel Rinpoche (abbot and head of the Tashi Lhunpo Democratic Management Committee), Bomi Jampa Lodoe (head of the TAR Buddhist Association and acting Gaden Tripa), Arjia Rinpoche, Gungthang Rinpoche, Ngagchen Rinpoche, etc. Following Gyayak Rinpoche’s passing in 1990, Chadrel Rinpoche was made the head of the committee. The then-President of the BAC Zhao Puchu and Vice President Phakpala Gelek Namgyal were made “consultants.” More importantly, a CCP “leading group for the search for the reincarnated Panchen Lama” was formed, headed by Li Ruihuan a member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). The Leading Group was the one that was overseeing the religious search committee and giving directives.

In November 1995, Li Ruihuan outlined a six-stage process that they had adopted for the Panchen Lama search. He said:

The main ones are as follows: First, the establishment of Tashilhunpo Monastery is mainly based on living Buddhas and eminent monks. The second is to search for the reincarnated boy in accordance with religious rituals and procedures. The third is to submit the candidate children to participate in the drawing of lots to the central government for approval. The fourth is to send personnel from the central government to preside over the drawing of lots from the golden urn. The fifth is to draw lots. The recognized soul boy reports to the central government for formal approval of the succession. Sixth, the central government sends personnel to preside over the enthronement ceremony of the reincarnated soul boy. Among these items, the drawing of lots from the golden urn is particularly important.[29]

The BAC was also used by the Chinese government as the vehicle in 1989 to invite the Dalai Lama to the memorial service for the Panchen Lama. “President Zhao Puchu of the association handed a letter of invitation to a personal representative of the Dalai Lama,” a Chinese White Paper on Tibet of 1992, “Tibet – Its Ownership And Human Rights Situation,” said. The Dalai Lama ended up not going. Similarly, in 1994, the Dalai Lama had sent an invitation to Chadrel Rinpoche through Gyalo Thondup to come to Dharamsala to continue discussions on the Panchen Lama. He also ended up not coming to India.[30]