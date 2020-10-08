In 1973, Stephan Rechtschaffen was finishing medical school when he traveled to northern India and provided care to Tibetan refugees, especially many elderly monks. Today, almost 50 years later, Rechtschaffen is a dedicated practitioner of Tibetan Buddhism, a nationally recognized holistic doctor and the original founder of the Omega Institute and Blue Spirit in Costa Rica. He’s also been a member of ICT for more than two decades, and he wishes people knew more about Tibet.

