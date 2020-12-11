In this moving episode of Tibet Talks, Geshe Thupten Jinpa, a Buddhist scholar and the primary English translator for the Dalai Lama, joins ICT to celebrate the 31st anniversary of His Holiness’ Nobel Peace Prize. The conversation also touches on the reindeer ride His Holiness took on that glorious day in Oslo, Norway in 1989.

Later in the episode, Geshe Thupten Jinpa answers questions from the audience about His Holiness’ Buddhist teachings, what people from other countries can do to help Tibetans, and how all of us can practice compassion without getting taken advantage of.

