The Board of Directors of the International Campaign for Tibet is very pleased that ICT President Matteo Mecacci has been appointed by the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe as the new Director of the Office of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, based in Warsaw.

Fifty-seven member nations comprise the OSCE making it the world’s largest regional security organization. The Office of Democratic Institutions promotes democratic elections, respect for human rights, rule of law, tolerance and non-discrimination. The ODIHR is the largest regional office on human rights, second only to the UN High Commissioner Office for Human Rights.

As a global advocate for human rights and democracy, Mecacci has led ICT’s advocacy initiatives since December 2013. Building on Tibet’s longstanding support in Washington, DC. and strengthening ICT’s relationships with members on both sides of the aisle as well as in European capitals, Matteo spearheaded new legislative achievements such as passage of the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act 2018, legislation requiring the State Department to monitor rivers in the Tibetan Plateau and the recent introduction of the Tibetan Policy and Support Act.

ICT Chairman Richard Gere said, “I’ve known Matteo for many years from his work with the World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet. We were happy to have him join us as President during an exceptionally challenging time for human rights and democracy in the world, which is uniquely challenging in Tibet and for the Tibetan community in exile. Matteo has done a terrific job in leading our international efforts and we are sad to see him leave, but this is an extraordinary opportunity- not only for Matteo- but for us to continue our work together for human rights. We congratulate him on this special appointment and wish him great success in this new chapter.”

Under the leadership of interim President Bhuchung K. Tsering and interim Vice President Tencho Gyatso, the Board of Directors will work closely with Mecacci to ensure a smooth transition of leadership and seamless implementation of ICT’s mission, including passage of the Tibetan Policy and Support Act.