The International Campaign for Tibet is pleased to announce that Tenzin Norgay has joined our staff as Research Analyst. He had earlier served as a Senior Fellow at the Tibet Policy Institute, in Dharamsala, India for over two years, and prior to that as Researcher for nearly 10 years at the Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy, also in Dharamsala, India.

He thus comes with a good experience of monitoring and reporting on issues related to human rights, democracy, conflict resolution, security, humanitarian assistance and civil society.

He is a graduate of Fletcher School of Tufts University doing his dissertation on “Self-Determination: The Case of Tibet.” He did his undergrad from Delhi University in India.