The International Campaign for Tibet is proud to announce a new online speaker series featuring live conversations about Tibet with engaging thinkers, leaders, activists and artists.

Tibet Talks will begin Thursday, May 7 at 1 pm EDT at www.savetibet.org/live.

The debut speaker in the series is Tenzin Dorjee, the first Tibetan American appointed to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

As his second term as a USCIRF commissioner appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., nears its end, Professor Dorjee will discuss his experiences on the commission and the importance of religious freedom. The conversation will also focus on the newly published annual report from USCIRF and the need for the Senate to pass the Tibetan Policy and Support Act.

Future speakers include:

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China and co-chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, who introduced the Tibetan Policy and Support Act in the House of Representatives

Dr. Rick Hanson, psychologist and New York Times bestselling author of “Buddha’s Brain” and other thought-provoking books

Professor Geshe Lobsang Tenzin Negi, executive director of the Center for Contemplative Science and Compassion-Based Ethics at Emory University and director of the Emory-Tibet Partnership

Eliot Pattison, Edgar Award-winning author of the “Inspector Shan” series of mystery novels set in modern Tibet

Matteo Mecacci and Bhuchung K. Tsering, president and vice president of ICT

Other speakers to be announced soon

The conversations will stream live on ICT’s website and its Facebook page. Audience members can take part by asking questions for each speaker in the comments on Facebook or by emailing comments@savetibet.org.

ICT quote

ICT President Matteo Mecacci will host the first Tibet Talk with Tenzin Dorjee on Thursday.

“As the world faces one of its biggest challenges in many decades due to the coronavirus pandemic, we at ICT have been reflecting on the words of His Holiness the Dalai Lama,” Mecacci said. “For a long time, His Holiness has called for genuine global cooperation among nations and people to deal with the existential issues we face, from the climate crisis, to the violence inspired by religious and political fervor, to the urgent need for warm-heartedness and compassion as the best and most effective ways to bring about peace and a more just world.

“Through our new conversation series Tibet Talks, our members and the wider community will get to hear from some of the most interesting and important voices in our movement, who have been inspired by His Holiness and who take action to support the human values that are at the foundation of Tibetan culture and identity but are sadly suppressed in Tibet.

“This is a call to all people of good will who can join this worthy cause for the future of humanity and our planet. We are also confident that the wisdom and compassion of our incredible speakers will provide our listeners with encouragement and hope during this challenging time.”

