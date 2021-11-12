As in the rest of India and Nepal, the Tibetan refugee communities have also been battling the COVID-19 pandemic. In August 2021, the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) launched an emergency fundraising campaign to help provide for healthcare workers the resources needed to save lives. Proving they’re truly a community of compassion, members of ICT have contributed over $70,000 to the relief campaign for COVID-19 relief among Tibetan refugees in India and Nepal.

One hundred percent of the $72,111 donated by ICT members has gone directly to the Department of Health of the Central Tibetan Administration in Dharamsala, India. The money will support COVID-19 prevention and emergency services.

“We cannot thank ICT members enough for generously donating to our COVID-19 fundraiser,” ICT Director of Development Lizzy Ludwig said. “Throughout our history, our members have continually inspired us with their incredible commitment to Tibetan refugees. Now, with COVID-19 afflicting Tibetan communities in the Indian subcontinent, our community of compassion has once again stepped up to provide critical help.”

COVID relief

The Department of Health says its goal is preventing transmission, morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 and ensuring access to essential medical care for patients with COVID.

Along with other vital services, the support from ICT members will go toward:

Vaccinations . Tibetans who have difficulty obtaining vaccines from local government facilities will receive a free vaccination.

. Tibetans who have difficulty obtaining vaccines from local government facilities will receive a free vaccination. Emergency equipment and other vital equipment. The funds will help provide necessary emergency infrastructure for Department of Health facilities.

The funds will help provide necessary emergency infrastructure for Department of Health facilities. COVID treatment emergency funds for critical patients. COVID-positive patients in Tibetan refugee settlements will receive emergency medical care.

COVID-positive patients in Tibetan refugee settlements will receive emergency medical care. Additional workforce at health facilities. To ensure the continuity of essential health services in Tibetan settlements until the pandemic is contained, additional healthcare workers and non-medical staff will be hired.

To ensure the continuity of essential health services in Tibetan settlements until the pandemic is contained, additional healthcare workers and non-medical staff will be hired. Field visits. Department of Health staff will make monitoring visits to review COVID-related preparation and implementation in Tibetan settlements.

