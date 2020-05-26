The International Campaign for Tibet welcomes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s appointment of Nury Turkel to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

Turkel replaces Tenzin Dorjee, who completed his term on May 14, 2020.

“It is an honor for a Uyghur American to take up a position previously filled by Professor Dorjee, whose homeland is Tibet,” Uyghur Human Rights Project Executive Director Omer Kanat said in a statement.

Matteo Mecacci, president of the International Campaign for Tibet, said: “We have had the opportunity to work alongside Nury Turkel in our common effort against China’s denial of the fundamental human rights of Tibetans and Uyghurs, and we know that he will add value to the work of USCIRF.

“This appointment is certainly well-deserved and confirms Speaker Pelosi’s commitment to highlighting the abysmal human rights situation brought about by China.

“USCIRF plays a critical role in highlighting religious freedom issues throughout the world, and ICT has worked closely with the commission to draw the attention of the US government to the plight of the Tibetan religious community. We look forward to working with Commissioner Turkel and his colleagues.”

USCIRF commissioners are appointed by the president and leadership of both political parties in the Senate and House of Representatives.