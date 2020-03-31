Amid continued efforts to bolster its image internationally and indicate a sense of normalcy after the coronavirus crisis, Chinese authorities have announced the reopening of some monasteries around the Tibetan capital Lhasa to the public, starting today.

In a circular on March 30, 2020 the Lhasa City Buddhist Association said that 214 monasteries and temples on the outskirts of the city will be opened from today, March 31, while major monasteries and temples such as Sera, Drepung, Ganden, and the Jokhang Temple will remain closed.

“Permission to open these monasteries and temples will be of little solace to the Tibetan Buddhist community while stringent restrictions on religious freedom remain in place. The Chinese government wishes to portray an image of normalcy in Tibet, and the Buddhist institutions are a key factor in this effort. Unfortunately, there is nothing normal in subjecting temples to 24/7 surveillance, or prohibiting children and government officials from participating in religious ceremonies,” Matteo Mecacci, president of the International Campaign for Tibet, said.

China’s strict control of religious activities takes many forms. Tibetan monasteries are controlled through regulations such as the 2011 policy called the “Complete Long-Term Management Mechanism for Tibetan Buddhist Monasteries.” This system requires a “Management Committee” of up to 30 lay officials appointed by the government to be responsible for the rituals and other matters in the monastery. This policy constricts the education of new monks in the monasteries according to the Tibetan Buddhist tradition, while it forces them to learn through government-controlled curriculum.

In December 2019, a school in Lhasa issued a directive to parents saying that students could not participate in any religious activities, nor could parents take them to “faraway places,” during the winter vacation. The directive said parents would be responsible for any consequences.

Given below is the translation in English of the Tibetan-language circular issued by the Lhasa City Buddhist Association.