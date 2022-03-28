The International Campaign for Tibet is proud to take part in the world premiere of “Never Forget Tibet: The Dalai Lama’s Untold Story.” The film, which shares the incredible true story of the Dalai Lama’s escape from Chinese-occupied Tibet in 1959, will premiere at 800 theaters across the United States and Canada on March 31, the 63rd anniversary of the Dalai Lama’s safe arrival in India. Below is a press release from the filmmakers.

NEVER FORGET TIBET: THE DALAI LAMA’S UNTOLD STORY

“Never Forget Tibet: The Dalai Lama’s Untold Story,” the feature-length documentary from Compassionate Films, UK, will celebrate its world premiere on March 31, 2022 in 800 AMC cinemas in the United States and Canada.

For the first time on film, this exclusive documentary features the Dalai Lama telling the story of his extraordinary escape from occupied Tibet. The premiere date is very significant, as March 31 marks the 63rd anniversary of the Dalai Lama’s arrival in India after his escape from occupied Tibet in 1959.

This historic film also explores themes of world history, spirituality, art, culture and Tibetan Buddhism. In addition to the details of the historic escape, His Holiness imparts messages on the climate crisis and tolerance and calls for a global revolution of love.

Narrated by Golden Globe Nominee Hugh Bonneville (Lord Grantham, Downton Abbey), the film features original music by Grammy-nominated recording artist Anoushka Shankar, daughter of legendary Indian musician Sri Ravi Shankar.

In marking the anniversary, the exclusive opening ceremony and ashram program will feature Dr. Deepak Chopra, connecting 800 participating theaters that will premiere at the event.

The exclusive pre-recorded remarks, meditation, mantras, music and breathwork contributors include:

Penpa Tsering – President, Central Tibetan Administration, giving the opening address

– President, Central Tibetan Administration, giving the opening address An introduction by Professor Robert A.F. Thurman

Exclusive meditation by Dr. Deepak Chopra

World peace prayer by Grandmother Flordemayo, member of The International Council of Thirteen Indigenous Grandmothers, an international alliance of indigenous female elders

A program of short mantras, meditations, breathwork, talks, music and prayers connecting and creating a pop-up ashram for one night only features:

Guided breath work by Alan Dolan BreathGuru

Living As Tara by Lama Tsultrim

Green Tara Mantra performed by Grammy-nominated artists Deva Premal & Miten

Maya Fiennes Yoga mantra for positivity

mantra for positivity Loten Namling, award-winning Tibetan musician

Two short films about global consciousness called “All the One” and “From Chaos to Calm” will also premiere, both of which were filmed on location in Hawaii during the Mauna Kea Volcano Indigenous Rights Gatherings.

This Opening Ceremony starts at 6:30 pm local time, setting the scene for what promises to be a powerful cinematic event unlike any seen before.

“Never Forget Tibet: The Dalai Lama’s Untold Story” premieres at 7 pm.

Tickets for “Never Forget Tibet: The Dalai Lama’s Untold Story” can be purchased here and at participating theater box offices.

A complete list of theaters can be found at https://www.fathomevents.com/events/Never-Forget-Tibet

Director Jean-Paul Mertinez commented, “We were so honored to be granted exclusive interviews with His Holiness, members of the Dalai Lama’s family, the Tibetan community in exile and Friends of Tibet. Combined with animated Tibetan artworks, stories, calligraphy, music, historical photographs, and prayers, the film celebrates Tibetan culture and offers rarely seen insights into Tibetan spirituality. It will be a highly moving and inspirational film for those who care about the future of our global society. I am thrilled Fathom Events have created this unique, unmissable Cinema Event with us for everyone to attend the World Premiere in movie theaters nationwide.”

Directed by Jean-Paul Mertinez and Produced by Compassionate Films, U.K., the film’s executive producers are Red Rock Entertainment, Templeheart Films and correspondent Rani Singh. The movie is inspired by the book “An Officer and His Holiness” by Rani Singh.

Tencho Gyatso, interim vice president of the International Campaign for Tibet, an advocacy group that promotes human rights and democratic freedoms for Tibetans, said:

“In today’s world, we can see clearly how devastating it is when repressive governments invade their smaller neighbors. Yet more than 60 years after the Dalai Lama was forced to flee Tibet, the Tibetan people remain devoted to their beautiful culture and peaceful cause, both inside and outside their homeland. By sharing the true story of the Dalai Lama’s escape and his blessed friendship with Har Mander Singh, ‘Never Forget Tibet’ does exactly what its title says: It ensures the viewer will never forget Tibet, and it renews hope that a more compassionate world is still possible.”

Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events, adds: “Fathom Events is proud to bring this extraordinary story of one of the world’s most influential refugees and his dramatic escape from occupied Tibet to theaters nationwide. To hear about one of the most significant events in world history directly from the Dalai Lama will be an unforgettable experience for those who see this amazing documentary.”

Notes to editors:

Tickets to the World Premiere Event are available from https://www.fathomevents.com/events/Never-Forget-Tibet. Check your local theaters for details. Be inspired by this film, which shares how a new compassionate world is possible. Book today. Group Sales (25 minimum) are offered at select theaters for charities, churches, community and spiritual groups, yoga groups, school classes, parents, teachers, colleges and universities.

(Note: Search results may only return theaters in the immediate zip code. Try searching nearby zip codes for more opportunities to see the film.)