A new resolution in the US House of Representatives will recognize the importance of a genuinely autonomous Tibet and advocate for a bipartisan forum between members of Congress and the Dalai Lama to discuss peaceful solutions to international conflicts.

H. Res. 697—titled “Recognizing the significance of the genuine autonomy of Tibet and the Tibetan people and the work His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama has done to promote global peace, harmony, and understanding”—also praises the Dalai Lama for his commitment to nonviolence and acknowledges the “deep bond” between the American and Tibetan people.

The resolution was introduced on Nov. 13, 2019 by Reps.

Ted Yoho (R-Fla.), ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation

Michael McCaul (R-Texas), ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee

Chris Smith (R-N.J.), co-chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC)

and Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), chair of the CECC.

Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Miss.), vice ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, later signed on to the resolution as a cosponsor.

The resolution has been referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs for further action.

The new resolution furthers American support for the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan people.

Below are the three items H. Res. 697 resolves:

That the House of Representatives— 1) recognizes the cultural and religious significance of a genuinely autonomous Tibet and the deep bond between the American and Tibetan people;

2) commends the 14th Dalai Lama for his commitment to global peace and nonviolence; and

3) determines that it would be beneficial to convene a bipartisan, bicameral forum, either through a Joint Meeting of Congress, a teleconference broadcast in the Auditorium at the Capitol Visitor Center, or roundtable, between Members of Congress and His Holiness the Dalai Lama to discuss peaceful solutions to international conflicts.

