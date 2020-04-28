A cursory glance at China’s laws and policies gives the impression that people are free to speak and learn in languages other than the national language of Mandarin. But a closer look reveals how China’s education policies in Tibet are forcing Tibetan children to assimilate and risking the survival of their mother tongue.

Although China’s bilingual education policy states schools in Tibet should use both Mandarin and Tibetan as the medium of instruction, in recent decades the practice of bilingual education has changed to impose Mandarin as the dominant language. In many places Tibetan is taught only as a language class. This not only violates the spirit of China’s regional ethnic autonomy laws, but also undermines Tibet’s rich heritage of linguistic diversity.

In Tibetan areas, including the officially designated Tibet Autonomous Region, Mandarin has already become the medium of instruction in 95% of schools, including at the kindergarten level, according Human Rights Watch’s China’s ‘Bilingual Education’ Policy in Tibet report. Considering the overall trend in erosion of Tibetan language and the current development in the Tibetan region of Ngaba (Chinese: Aba), it seems the Chinese authorities aim to convert the medium of instruction to Mandarin in the remaining schools in the TAR and Tibetan areas outside the TAR, where Tibetan is still the medium of instruction in some areas.

In recent years Tibetans have resisted the prioritization of Mandarin as the medium of instruction by petitioning the government and staging public demonstrations.

In this report, we compile information about recent developments in Ngaba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, and the Tibetans’ sentiments concerning the planned change in medium of instruction. We include a heartfelt request by a Tibetan educator in the region about the effect of imposing Mandarin as the medium of instruction.

Mandarin as medium of instruction in Ngaba schools

In recent weeks, even as the coronavirus outbreak in Ngaba area showed some signs of improving, Tibetans in the region were shocked to learn about the phasing out of Tibetan as the language of instruction from their primary and middle schools in favor of Mandarin.

When schools reopened for the academic session in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Radio Free Asia reported that the parents learned, through announcements during meetings, of an impending change in the language of instruction for the primary and middle schools in Ngaba in which Tibetan will no longer be the medium of instruction. According to RFA’s sources this change may come possibly as early as fall 2020 or the next academic year.

Although official documentation regarding the change is yet to be seen, Tibetans in Ngaba presumably perceive announcements by school administrators as authoritative, considering past experiences and the current trend of phasing out Tibetan as a language of instruction in many Tibetan areas.

Trend against Tibetan language

ICT has observed a marked shift from Tibetan-medium education to Mandarin-medium education since the 1990s. The policy stance was officially strengthened in 2010 and 2016. Both the National Long-Term Education Reform and Development Plan (2010-2020) and the 13th Five Year Development Plan for National Language Works (2016-2020) aim to further promote and entrench Mandarin against minority languages.

Beginning in 2014 China adopted a new policy to deepen its control over ethnic communities. In order to achieve the goal of “national unity” and “national stability” in China, the Chinese Communist Party launched a campaign to promote ethnic communities to identify themselves with “Chinese culture.” This policy was confirmed during the 19th Party Congress in 2017, according to HRW. Sinologist Jessica Batke in her analysis of the 19th Party Congress wrote that “PRC’s perceived security needs have finally trumped the CCP’s historical attachment to the idea that it supports and represents all the country’s ethnic groups equally.”

With no real protection for “minority” languages in the education law, constitution, Chinese language law, regional ethnic autonomy law or 2010 Ten-Year Education Plan, Tibetan areas, which once enjoyed relative linguistic freedom, are now gradually transitioning toward a model in which Mandarin is the medium of instruction. Officials refer to this policy as Model 2, whereas Model 1 requires Tibetan as the medium of instruction. According to a teacher in Khyungchu (Chinese: Hongyuan) county in Ngaba, there are 41,137 students in primary and middle schools in Ngaba, and more than 70% of them are currently taught under Model 1.

The People’s Congress of Ngaba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture passed a regulation in late 2017 concerning Tibetan language education. The regulation came into force on Sept. 1, 2018 after being passed during the 5th session of the 13th Sichuan People’s Congress on July 26 of that year. Article 8 in the regulation states that “…the national language and Tibetan are to be the basic languages of instruction … in primary and middle schools in Tibetan-populated areas.” However, Human Rights Watch’s China’s ‘Bilingual Education’ Policy in Tibet report points out that Sichuan provincial officials “appear to be emphasizing the Chinese-language dimension of bilingual education.” Since Ngaba Prefecture is part of Sichuan Province, it is anticipated that Mandarin will become the dominant language in Ngaba schools.

Ngaba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture consists of 12 counties and 1 municipality with a total population of 914,106, according to 2015 statistics. Per the prefecture government, Tibetans are a majority in the prefecture, accounting for 58.1% of the population followed by Chinese (20.6%), Qiang (18.6%), Hui (3.2%) and other ethnic groups (0.2%).

Resentment from Tibetans

The current conversation over the introduction of Mandarin as the language of instruction has taken place in the form of petitions submitted during CPPCC meetings and on state-permitted social media portals such as WeChat. The planned change in medium of instruction drove many local Tibetans in Ngaba to come together and voice their fears and concerns over the fate of Tibetan language instruction. Intellectuals, teachers, parents and public representatives expressed their thoughts and fears mainly in the form of petitions, critiques and posts in a state-permitted social media portal.

Voice of America noted there were at least 40 posts on social media as of April 17. Tibetan arguments for the continuation of Tibetan as a language of instruction point to the provisions in China’s laws regarding minority languages; the Tibetan language’s place as the bedrock of Tibetan identity religion and culture; Tibetan children facing a disadvantage for higher education if taught in Chinese’ and the need for effective education in one’s native language.

Although the criticisms have not escalated into mass protests, as was the case in other parts of Tibet’s Amdo region after similar changes were introduced in 2010 and 2012, similar concerns about China’s apparent interest in reducing the use of the Tibetan language fueled both movements. In response to these concerns, Chinese authorities have censored some of the social media posts, and the Tibetan members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) have been ordered to discuss their opinions with higher-ranking authorities rather than expressing it on the internet, according to the Tibet Times.

A summary of Tibetans’ criticism of the proposed policy change is below: