Five years after her uncle, Tenzin Delek Rinpoche, passed away in a Chinese prison, Nyima Lhamo has issued the below video message.

After they challenged the Chinese government’s account of Rinpoche’s death, Nyima Lhamo and her mother were arrested. In 2016, Nyima Lhamo fled Tibet—leaving behind her mom and six-year-old daughter—to make the world aware of Rinpoche’s case.

Despite the Chinese government threatening to persecute her family in Tibet, Nyima Lhamo has continued to speak out.