Assistant Secretary Robert A. Destro was appointed the new special coordinator for Tibetan issues in the US State Department on Oct. 14, 2020.

In this conversation, Destro joins ICT to speak directly to Tibetan American youth. Three alumni of ICT’s Tibetan Youth Leadership Program take part in the discussion, along with several other young Tibetans.

Afterward, Aftab Pureval, clerk of the courts for Hamilton County, Ohio, and Dawa Lokyitsang, a PhD student at the University of Colorado, Boulder, speak on a panel about pathways to success for Tibetan American youth.

