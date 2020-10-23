A first encounter with Buddhism as a college student in 1969 sparked an interest that took Sharon Salzberg on a journey to India for intensive study of meditation. Today, she offers a variety of teachings around the globe and is the author of 11 books, including “Lovingkindness,” a New York Times bestseller.

A longtime ICT member and friend of Tibet, Sharon taught a regular monthly meditation class at ICT’s office in Washington, DC for many years. In this conversation, she tells us about her latest book, “Real Change,” on how to embody fundamental principles of mindfulness practice toward creating social change and a better world for all.

