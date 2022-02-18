Amid ongoing uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Campaign for Tibet has decided to hold the 2022 Tibet Lobby Day later in the year instead of during its customary February or March timing.

This unique advocacy event typically involves bringing more than a hundred Tibet advocates to Washington, DC, to inform and lobby their members of Congress on the Tibet issue. In 2020 and 2021, the event took place remotely to safeguard the health of all those involved.

“Advocacy is one of the most important facets of ICT’s work,” ICT Interim Vice President Tencho Gyatso said. “While our engagement on Capitol Hill is year-round, Tibet Lobby Day is an occasion for our members and the Tibetan American community at large to directly get involved with the process of calling on decision makers for greater support of Tibet. We hope that a fall timing will allow participants to have the greatest possible impact this year.”

Previous Tibet Lobby Day events called for the passage of the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act and the Tibetan Policy and Support Act, both of which passed and became law in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

The International Campaign for Tibet will release more information on Tibet Lobby Day 2022 closer to the event.