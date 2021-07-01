The Board of Directors of International Campaign for Tibet Europe is delighted to announce that Wangpo Tethong will be the new Executive Director. He succeeds Tsering Jampa, who established the office in 1999 and is going into retirement on October 31st, 2021.

Jan Anderson, Chair of the Board, said: “I have known Wangpo for more than three decades and seen his dedication to the Tibet movement. He brings with him great experience in working in Tibetan institutions in exile and Tibet support groups, as well as in non-Tibetan movements for social and environmental justice. It gives me great pleasure to announce him as the new executive director. I also would like to warmly commend and thank incumbent Executive Director Tsering Jampa for her commitment and excellent work over the past two decades.”

Wangpo brings with him a broad work experience in areas of expertise including environmental campaign, education, Tibet advocacy, communication and development. He has served with Greenpeace Switzerland as deputy head of the media department; Green Party (Zurich) as General Secretary and spokesperson; International Children’s Village in Trogen as educator; Teachers Union (Zürich) as head of Communications Unit; and SWISSAID, heading the campaigns and media division. He also served as a board member of ICT Germany, and a member of the Tibetan Parliament. Additionally, Wangpo was a board member of Greenpeace Czech, and also of several Tibet-related organizations, including Tibetan Youth Association in Europe, Swiss-Tibetan Friendship Society, International Tibet Support Network, and Filming for Tibet. He is vice president of Smartvote Tibet and advisor to Tibet Initiative Deutschland.

Wangpo grew up and was educated in Switzerland. He graduated from Zurich University. His family is based in Switzerland.

ICT is a non-profit advocacy organization that works to promote democratic freedom for all Tibetans, to ensure their human rights, and to protect the Tibetan culture and environment. ICT is a movement of more than 100.000 people worldwide, who not only support the work financially, but also contribute to advocacy and campaign work or volunteer. The work of ICT integrates information gathering, campaign and advocacy, and the dissemination of information and communication. Combined, these work areas focus on the following central themes: Human rights and political prisoners, religious freedom, environment, racism, and reciprocity.

ICT has offices in Washington DC, Amsterdam, Brussels, and Berlin. In the Netherlands, more than 50,000 people support our work.

The office of ICT Europe is located at the Funenpark 1D, 1018 AK Amsterdam, the Netherlands and has been a registered NGO in the Netherlands since 1999. It is the European office of the International Campaign for Tibet.