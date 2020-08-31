In this episode, we welcome you to Tibet Talks, a new podcast from the International Campaign for Tibet. This episode touches on what many people think of when they hear the word “Tibet”—and what’s actually happening to Tibet’s people, culture and environment, and why that matters to you.

During the episode, you hear from Rick Hanson, psychologist and bestselling author of “Buddha’s Brain” and other acclaimed books. To see our full discussion with Dr. Hanson, visit https://youtu.be/5uGToXJBAAQ.

