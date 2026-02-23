WEEK of July 11-18, 2026 APPLY ONLINE NOW



The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) is pleased to announce the opening of the 2026 application cycle for the Tibetan Youth Leadership Program.

Established in 2001, ICT’s Tibetan Youth Leadership Program (TYLP) is a selective experiential learning program designed for Tibetan American college students interested in the US political process, foreign policy and community leadership. The program offers participants a unique, hands-on opportunity to engage directly with the US political system and to deepen their understanding of foreign policy discourse, particularly as it relates to Tibet and China. Through meetings with policymakers, activists, journalists and civil society advocates, students gain firsthand exposure to the roles advocates, institutions and the media play in shaping US foreign policy in Washington DC.

Over the course of one intensive week in Washington, DC, TYLP participants take part in workshops, field visits and discussions that build critical skills in leadership, advocacy and civic engagement.

With a strong network of more than 180 alumni, TYLP has helped cultivate a generation of Tibetan American leaders now working across government, public service, nonprofit and NGO sectors, think tanks, human rights organizations, medicine, finance and technology, making meaningful contributions within their communities. For Tibetan American students, TYLP has served as a critical stepping stone, building lasting professional networks and strengthening pathways to civic engagement and leadership.

The program covers travel, lodging and related expenses for one week in Washington, DC.

TYLP is part of the Lodi Gyari Tibetan Empowerment Programs and reflects ICT’s broader commitment to empowering the Tibetan community by investing in youth leadership and the next generation of Tibetan American leaders.

Eligibility

Applicants must be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States of America and currently enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate program in the United States.

How to Apply

The online application requires the submission of a brief policy query, a statement of interest, a brief biography and a current resume. Applications are due at 11:59pm ET on Sunday, April 12, 2026. Admission is limited to 12-14 students.

Contact

For more information, please contact [email protected].