Following Assistant Secretary of State Riley M. Barnes’s February appointment as US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, a bipartisan group of 12 House Members led by Reps. Jim McGovern (D-MA) and Young Kim (R-CA) sent a joint letter to Barnes sharing their recommendations for how he can best support the Tibetan people as Special Coordinator.

The March 9 letter to Barnes covers the resumption of Sino-Tibetan dialogue, preventing Chinese interference in the Dalai Lama’s succession, increasing support for the Central Tibetan Administration, and more.

McGovern, Kim, and their 10 co-signers write that the Special Coordinator position “has long reflected bipartisan and unwavering US support for the Tibetan people’s ongoing struggle for human rights and democratic freedoms—consistent with American values, universal human rights standards, and protecting US interests from the Chinese Communist Party’s influence.”

As Special Coordinator, Barnes will have the opportunity and responsibility to implement US policy on Tibet. Secretary Rubio publicly announced his appointment as part of the State Department’s February 17 event marking the Tibetan New Year. The position of Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues was mandated in bipartisan legislation, including the Tibetan Policy Act and Tibetan Policy and Support Act, as part of the U.S. government’s long-standing commitment to the Tibetan people.

Twelve Members signed the letter. Written by McGovern and Kim, it was also signed by Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC), Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN), Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Rep. Michael Lawler (R-NY), Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), and Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY.)

The letter can be read in full here.