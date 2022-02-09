A bill passed by the House last week to boost US competitiveness with China will also expand US support for Tibetans facing repression at the hands of the Chinese government.

The America COMPETES Act reaffirms US policy rejecting China’s interference in the selection of Tibetan Buddhist leaders, elevates the role of the special coordinator for Tibetan issues in the State Department creates a Tibet desk at the US Embassy in Beijing and more.

“This bill shows once again that members of Congress see Tibet as a vital part of US foreign relations and the urgent need to combat the Chinese government’s persecution of the Tibetan people,” Franz Matzner, government relations director of the International Campaign for Tibet. “Tibet is a core interest of the United States, so it’s crucial that the Tibet provisions of the bill remain intact as the House and Senate work to finalize any comprehensive legislation.”

Support for Tibet

The passage of the America COMPETES Act follows the Senate’s approval of similar legislation, the US Innovation and Competition Act, in June 2021.

Both competition bills increase US support for Tibet, including by:

Elevating the status of the special coordinator for Tibetan issues. This position has been part of the State Department since 1997 and was traditionally filled by someone at the undersecretary of state level. However, toward the end of the Trump administration, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appointed a lower-level official to the job. (The Biden administration’s special coordinator, Uzra Zeya, is the undersecretary for civilian security, democracy and human rights.) Under the America COMPETES Act and the US Innovation and Competition Act, the president must appoint a special coordinator with the advice and consent of the Senate, or the individual should already hold the rank of undersecretary or above.

Other provisions

The America COMPETES Act includes several other provisions that impact Tibet, including: