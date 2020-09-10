A bipartisan group of 110 US representatives have written to the State Department to raise concerns about China’s closure of the US consulate in Chengdu and request plans for continued monitoring of human rights in Tibet and Xinjiang.

“As Members of Congress focused on Tibetan human rights, we are concerned that the Chengdu consulate’s closure may constitute yet another impediment to human rights monitoring in the region,” the members say in a letter sent today, Sept. 10, 2020, to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The members add that they “urge the Department to send to Congress a strategy for continued monitoring of human rights” in Tibet and Xinjiang.

The consulate in Chengdu closed in July under orders from the Chinese government.

Chengdu serves as a main gateway to Tibet, a historically independent country that China annexed more than 60 years ago and continues to rule with an iron fist.

“[T]he Chinese government has long denied the Tibetan people their fundamental human rights and threatened the very existence of their culture,” the Congress members say in their letter.

Access to Tibet

The letter notes that even before the consulate in Chengdu closed, US access to Tibet was heavily restricted. The letter quotes a State Department report from last month stating that China “systematically impeded” travel to Tibet by US officials, journalists and tourists in 2019.

In July, the department announced that it had denied entry to the US by the Chinese officials responsible for keeping American citizens out of Tibet.

The department was acting under the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act, which Congress unanimously passed in 2018 with a goal of pressuring China to open Tibet to the outside world.

Xinjiang

The letter also points out the horrific human rights situation in Xinjiang, where the Chinese government has imprisoned an estimated 1 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs and members of other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in mass internment camps.

Chen Quanguo, the Chinese Communist Party’s general secretary in Xinjiang, previously held the same position in the TAR from 2011-16. Today, many of the repressive systems Chen built in Xinjiang are being replicated in Tibet.

Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues

Along with providing a strategy for continued human rights monitoring in Tibet and Xinjiang, the Congress members’ letter also urges the State Department to appoint a special coordinator for Tibetan issues, as required by the Tibetan Policy Act of 2002.

The special coordinator position has been vacant since 2016.

Quotes

Reps. Andy Levin, D-Mich., member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation, and Jim McGovern, D-Mass., co-chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission and chairman of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China:

“The Chengdu consulate was a critical vantage point for monitoring human rights in Tibet, where the Chinese government has long denied the Tibetan people their fundamental human rights and threatened the very existence of their culture, and the XUAR, where Chinese authorities have detained an estimated one million or more Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Hui, and other largely Muslim ethnic minorities. The State Department must not allow the consulate’s forced closure to hinder efforts to address these ongoing crises.

“As Members of Congress who have spent decades—both within Congress and out—fighting for Tibetan human rights, we hope the Department will give this matter the urgent attention it merits and work with us to ensure that, despite this setback, the United States stands firmly on the side of human rights.”

Matteo Mecacci, president of the International Campaign for Tibet:

“Today’s letter from the members of Congress is not only an urgent call to action for continued human rights monitoring in Tibet and Xinjiang. It’s also a strong statement of the enduring, bipartisan support for Tibet on Capitol Hill.

“Although China’s closure of the US consulate in Chengdu could make it even more difficult for American officials to have access to Tibet, Tibetan Americans and their allies can rest assured that representatives on both sides of the aisle will continue to speak up no matter how hard the Chinese government tries to stop the outside world from seeing what’s happening inside Tibet.”

Full letter text: