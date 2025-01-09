Tibet is the source of the headwaters of the 8 major rivers of Asia. These rivers are the lifeblood of South and Southeast Asia, providing sustenance, livelihoods, and economic opportunity to 1.8 billion people downstream. However, the Chinese government is continuing its a dam building spree that is imperiling the lives and communities of the Tibetan people, destroying homes and religious sites, degrading the natural ecosystem, destabilizing the region, and driving climate chaos.

In today’s Tibet Talk, ICT staff Palmo Tenzin and Franz Matzner talk about the newest ICT report, “Chinese Hydropower: Damning Tibet’s Culture, Community, and Environment” and the first of its kind interactive GIS map showing existing, under construction, and planned hydropower dams in Tibetan lands.

