In 1988, the International Campaign for Tibet was established, motivated by His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s message and international support for Tibet that he has built in the last several decades. We believe that the Dalai Lama’s vision and approach, centered on principles of peace, democracy and dialogue, is more relevant than ever in today’s world.

The representatives of all boards of the International Campaign for Tibet, which met in Washington, DC on Dec. 12 and 13, 2023, remain dedicated to promoting these values as we work to alleviate the plight of the Tibetan people. Through this, we see the benefit to the larger global community and also to strengthening the Tibet movement as well as cultivating new generations of supporters.

The Dalai Lamas’ spiritual and temporal leadership of the Tibetan people since the 17th century has shown its benefit beyond the Tibetan nation. Through his activities and the adherence to nonviolence, the current Dalai Lama has demonstrated that the Tibetan people, their culture and traditions contribute to the development of humanity.

It is the firm belief of the International Campaign for Tibet that the institution of the Dalai Lama continues to lead the Tibetan people to a meaningful resolution of their issue and more importantly for the preservation and promotion of the Tibetan Buddhist culture and tradition. Tibetans and practitioners of Tibetan spiritual traditions strongly support the continuation of the institution of the Dalai Lama, and ICT remains committed to working with the international community to protect their aspirations and their right to freely choose their religious leader, based on international law.