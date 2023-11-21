STATEMENT FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CAMPAIGN FOR TIBET:

The senior leadership of the International Campaign for Tibet is pleased to have concluded a recent visit to Dharamsala, India to meet with His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the leaders of the Central Tibetan Administration.

Our delegation included ICT President Tencho Gyatso, Head of Research and Monitoring Bhuchung Tsering, ICT Germany Executive Director Kai Mueller and ICT Europe Executive Director Wangpo Tethong.

We had meetings with the Tibetan leadership, including the Sikyong (President) Penpa Tsering; Information and International Relations Kalon (Minister) Norzin Dolma; Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang; as well as staff of the Library of Tibetan Works and Archives, the Tibet Policy Institute and the Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy. We received briefings on the priorities of the Tibetan leadership and informed them about our upcoming plans.

Most importantly, we had an audience with His Holiness the Dalai Lama, during which we were joined by our Chairman of the Board Richard Gere and Board Member Tempa Tsering la. We were able to offer His Holiness a brief update on our ongoing work and plans. We also had an exchange of views with experts on Tibetan studies, human rights and democracy to see how we could work in coordination.

We were able to inform His Holiness about our work to support his vision and approach on Tibet and the world, which are centered on principles of peace, democracy and dialogue.

ICT’s work is supported by our members in each country we operate in, almost all of whom have been touched by His Holiness’ wisdom and the culture of Tibet. Our visit to Dharamsala served to apprise the Tibetan leadership of our plans and renew ICT’s commitment to continue advocating and working for the cause of Tibet.