Board members and staff leadership from the International Campaign for Tibet’s offices in Amsterdam, Berlin and Brussels joined their colleagues in Washington, DC for a two-day strategy session March 4 and 5, 2020.

During the meeting, they reviewed ICT’s success in implementing the strategic plan it formulated in 2013-2014 and discussed follow-up steps needed in order to further integrate ICT’s different offices.

The International Board also discussed how to:

Geshe Lobsang Tenzin Negi, the executive director of the Center for Contemplative Science and Compassion-Based Ethics at Emory University where he oversees the Social, Emotional and Ethical Learning (SEE Learning) program, a new K-12 initiative inspired by the vision of the Dalai Lama, was invited to make a presentation to the board. ICT views this program as a contribution that the Dalai Lama and Tibetan culture can make to spreading positive human values around the world.

The Board members and staff were also invited to a strategy meeting on Tibet hosted for the sixth year by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in her office in the Capitol. A bipartisan group of Congress members also participated in this session.

Members of our board and international staff met w/ @SpeakerPelosi in the US Capitol this week to discuss the situation in #Tibet! The Representative of the #DalaiLama @NgodupTsering7 and Professor Lobsang Negi of @EmoryUniversity were also present (Photo: Office of the Speaker) pic.twitter.com/U2LheZAK6u — International Campaign for Tibet (@SaveTibetOrg) March 6, 2020

The two-day strategy session was followed by a half-day staff meeting on international advocacy during which staff members discussed the roadmap for ICT’s international advocacy efforts.