Board members and staff leadership from the International Campaign for Tibet’s offices in Amsterdam, Berlin and Brussels joined their colleagues in Washington, DC for a two-day strategy session March 4 and 5, 2020.
During the meeting, they reviewed ICT’s success in implementing the strategic plan it formulated in 2013-2014 and discussed follow-up steps needed in order to further integrate ICT’s different offices.
The International Board also discussed how to:
- Build on the success of the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act, which became law in late 2018, and the recent passage by the House of Representatives of the Tibetan Policy and Support Act
- Strengthen institutional support for Tibet, particularly in Europe
- Advance ICT’s three focus areas of access to Tibet and reciprocity; religious freedom for Tibetans; and sustainable development in Tibet.
Geshe Lobsang Tenzin Negi, the executive director of the Center for Contemplative Science and Compassion-Based Ethics at Emory University where he oversees the Social, Emotional and Ethical Learning (SEE Learning) program, a new K-12 initiative inspired by the vision of the Dalai Lama, was invited to make a presentation to the board. ICT views this program as a contribution that the Dalai Lama and Tibetan culture can make to spreading positive human values around the world.
The Board members and staff were also invited to a strategy meeting on Tibet hosted for the sixth year by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in her office in the Capitol. A bipartisan group of Congress members also participated in this session.
Members of our board and international staff met w/ @SpeakerPelosi in the US Capitol this week to discuss the situation in #Tibet! The Representative of the #DalaiLama @NgodupTsering7 and Professor Lobsang Negi of @EmoryUniversity were also present (Photo: Office of the Speaker) pic.twitter.com/U2LheZAK6u
— International Campaign for Tibet (@SaveTibetOrg) March 6, 2020
The two-day strategy session was followed by a half-day staff meeting on international advocacy during which staff members discussed the roadmap for ICT’s international advocacy efforts.