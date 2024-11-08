On November 5, 2024, Donald Trump was elected the 47th President of the United States of America. His Holiness the Dalai Lama delivered a congratulatory message stating “The world places great hope in the democratic vision and leadership of the U.S.A. In these times of great uncertainty and upheaval in several parts of the world, it is my hope that you will provide leadership in bringing about peace and stability.”

He further said, “The Tibetan people and I have been honoured to have received the support of respective U.S. Presidents and the American people, in our endeavour to protect and preserve our ancient Buddhist culture—a culture of peace, non-violence and compassion that has the potential to benefit humanity as a whole.”

The Dalai Lama concluded, “I wish you every success in meeting the many challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the American people and in contributing to peace in the world.”

The Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump secured more than the required 270 electoral college votes over Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris. He will officially take office in January 2025 succeeding current President Joe Biden.

In the simultaneous congressional elections, Republicans have secured a majority in the Senate. As of November 8, 2024 Republicans were leading in the House of Representatives but a majority had not been reached.

As in the past, the International Campaign for Tibet will present a briefing paper to the incoming Administration on the implementation of current laws related to Tibet, including the Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act of 2024, the Tibetan Policy & Support Act of 2020, the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act of 2018 and the Tibetan Policy Act of 2002.