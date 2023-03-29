March 29, 2023 – Washington, DC. The International Campaign for Tibet’s (ICT) Boards of Directors are delighted to announce that Ms. Tencho Gyatso will be the new President of the International Campaign for Tibet beginning April 3, 2023.

Born in exile, Ms. Gyatso has served as an elected member of the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile for two terms (1991-1997) during which time she traveled extensively throughout Tibetan communities in India in effort to broaden understanding of the Tibetan government in exile’s democratic system and educate governmental and NGO groups in Europe and the United States about Tibet.

Richard Gere, Chair of the ICT Board of Directors, said: “The ICT could not be prouder. I’ve known Tencho for decades. Her commitment to Tibet and to the Tibetan people’s struggle is profound. She is a skillful navigator whose values truly represent the core of ICT. To witness the respect and trust she’s earned with Capitol Hill staff and members, the Administration and the Central Tibetan Administration in Dharamsala. Her work is deeply rooted in a long history of principled service to the community, and it is an honor to consider her a friend.”

With deep connections within the Tibet movement and strong bonds to a large community of activists, Ms. Gyatso takes charge at an important moment for the Tibet movement and at a time that ICT has increased coordination between offices to fulfill the vision of H.H. the Dalai Lama for the Tibetan people.

“ICT was created with the mission of rallying the international community to take action for Tibet, and today, that work is more critical than ever,” Tencho Gyatso said. “At such a time, it is with humility and optimism that I take on this position knowing that I have colleagues and friends that I have worked alongside, around the world who care deeply about Tibet and who wish to help fulfill the vision of His Holiness the Dalai Lama for Tibet: a zone of peace where the people are free to practice their culture, religion, and language as they see fit. In stepping into this role, my priority is to listen and connect with our existing friends and supporters, and then to broaden and deepen our circle so that we can grow to become a stronger, smarter, and more effective force for achieving our core mission.”

Ms. Gyatso succeeds Matteo Mecacci who joined the Organization for Security and Cooperation in 2021.

The ICT is also pleased to announce the establishment of a research network which will be headed by Bhuchung Tsering. Mr. Tsering has been a stalwart leader of ICT since joining the team in 1995 and the ICT is keen to see him lead the prioritization of research and reporting at this dangerous time of increasing repression, surveillance, and censorship in Tibet.

“Bhuchung has been a pillar of the ICT for many years, whether accompanying Lodi Gyari Rinpoche for the last phase of dialogue with Beijing between 2002 and 2010 or offering testimony on the Hill. ICT looks forward to his continued leadership with great confidence and trust as we increase our focus on research and reporting,” Mr. Gere continued.

For 35 years, the International Campaign for Tibet has served the vision of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the people of Tibet in their nonviolent struggle. The ICT is the largest Tibet Support Group in the world helping the Tibetan people in their nonviolent struggle for democracy and human rights as they seek to preserve Tibet’s language, environment, religion, and ancient culture of wisdom.

Tencho Gyatso

Prior to assuming the role of ICT President, Tencho served as Interim Vice President and Director for Outreach.

Born in exile, in Dharamsala, in the Indian foothills of the Himalayas, and the seat of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the exile Tibetan administration, Tencho was educated at the Tibetan Children’s Village school, Dharamsala, St Bedes College in Shimla, India and St Joseph’s College, Bangalore.

After moving to the United States in 1998, she continued her activism as a private individual, serving as a community leader and event organizer to raise awareness about Tibet. She joined the International Campaign for Tibet in 2008 as Special Assistant for Advocacy and expanded her activism overseeing Tibet lobby Day at US Congress, the Tibetan Youth Leadership Program and the Lodi Gyari Washington Internship Program with Congressional offices. Tencho has led several ICT member and Congressional Staffer trips to Dharamsala, India. She plays an active role in ICT’s Advocacy Team to advance ICT’s legislative agenda and continues to educate the public about Tibet at community conferences and universities.

Tencho lives in Virginia with her artist/writer husband Losang Gyatso, and son Tashi Gyatso.