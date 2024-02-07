NATIONAL PARKS, RURAL REVITALIZATION?

Over the years, under the pretext of uplifting the Tibetan people, Chinese authorities have been using their policy initiatives in Tibet to fulfill their objective of strengthening their hold on them and using Tibet as a resource to meet the needs of ever-increasing Chinese consumer markets. This report focuses on two such policy initiatives, rural revitalization and national parks.

In 2021, at a time when, across China, the coronavirus pandemic forced lockdowns at all levels, bringing life to a virtual standstill, the Chinese authorities nevertheless felt it necessary to announce a plan to intensify meat production across Tibet. That plan is affecting Tibetan society and bringing the Buddhist ethos and value system into direct conflict with the state’s philosophy of modernization.

In April 2021, China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) announced a “Five-year action plan to promote the development of beef and mutton production” while in December 2021, the “National Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Industry Development Plan” was issued.

Notably, these announcements came soon after the crash of China’s pork industry caused by an epidemic before the coronavirus. A fast-spreading viral infection had started in 2018 and resulted in the deaths of almost half of China’s hogs, either from disease or compulsory culling to contain the viral spread. As China urgently needed to boost meat supply, and with obvious sources of pork imports, including the USA, off the agenda for political reasons, yak meat from Tibet became a target. The process was put within the strategy for promoting rural revitalization announced by the Chinese government.

Rural revitalization across China is a broad basket of policy initiatives that, in Tibet, primarily means intensifying the slaughter rate of yaks and sheep. Using modernity, efficiency and a reliable cold chain infrastructure connecting Tibet to the urban consumer markets of eastern China as the pretext, the aim is that no sheep should live longer than 12 months, no yak beyond 24 months. The only exceptions are animals kept for breeding.

The MARA “Five-year action plan to promote the development of beef and mutton production” asserts that among its objectives it is to “comprehensively promote rural revitalization” that will impact Tibetan livestock raisers. Additionally, security is a focus, as can be seen from the introduction to the plan, which says it is being announced in order to implement the “Guiding Opinions on the Implementation of Important Agricultural Products Security Strategy.”

The plan does not specifically name Tibet as part of its focus (it does name some other places like Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shandong, Henan, Sichuan, Yunnan and Gansu), but its implications for Tibet are clear. The general idea behind the plan is stated as being to “increase the production of beef and mutton meat supply as the goal, co-ordination of pastoral areas, agricultural areas, southern grassy hills and grassy slopes of the region of beef and mutton production.” In short, for Tibet this would mean intensifying the livestock slaughter rate, and the indications are that this is now happening, as outlined in this report.