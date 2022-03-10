The International Campaign for Tibet joined Tibetans and Tibet supporters at rallies and events around the world today on Tibetan Uprising Day 2022.

The day marks the anniversary of the March 10, 1959 Tibetan Uprising against China’s rule in Tibet. Chinese forces eventually crushed the uprising and forced the Dalai Lama into exile.

Today, under China’s brutal occupation, Tibet is now the least-free country on Earth, in a tie with South Sudan and Syria, according to the watchdog group Freedom House.

Below are photos from events ICT took part in in Europe and the United States.

Berlin

Brussels

The Hague

Washington, DC