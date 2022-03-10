The International Campaign for Tibet joined Tibetans and Tibet supporters at rallies and events around the world today on Tibetan Uprising Day 2022.
The day marks the anniversary of the March 10, 1959 Tibetan Uprising against China’s rule in Tibet. Chinese forces eventually crushed the uprising and forced the Dalai Lama into exile.
Today, under China’s brutal occupation, Tibet is now the least-free country on Earth, in a tie with South Sudan and Syria, according to the watchdog group Freedom House.
Below are photos from events ICT took part in in Europe and the United States.
Berlin
ICT Germany Executive Director Kai Mueller speaks at a Tibetan Uprising Day 2022 rally in Berlin.
March in Berlin on Tibetan Uprising Day 2022.
Rally in Berlin on Tibetan Uprising Day 2022.
Brussels
Belgian Member of Parliament Samuel Cogolati speaks at a Tibetan Uprising Day 2022 event in Brussels.
Rally for Tibetan Uprising Day 2022 in Brussels.
Rally for Tibetan Uprising Day 2022 in Brussels.
The Hague
Rally on Tibetan Uprising Day in The Hague on March 10, 2022.
Rally on Tibetan Uprising Day in The Hague on March 10, 2022.
Washington, DC
ICT Interim President Bhuchung K. Tsering speaks at a rally outside the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC on Tibetan Uprising Day 2022.
Tibetan Americans and Tibet supporters march through Washington, DC on Tibetan Uprising Day 2022.
ICT Government Relations Director Franz Matzner speaks outside the White House on Tibetan Uprising Day 2022.