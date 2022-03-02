Tibet is the least-free country on Earth, in a tie with South Sudan and Syria, according to new rankings from the watchdog group Freedom House.

Tibet—a historically independent country that China has brutally occupied for over 60 years—has a global freedom score of 1 out of a possible 100 in Freedom House’s Freedom in the World 2022 report.

“The world is seeing right now what happens when authoritarian governments invade their smaller neighbors. Although China’s occupation of Tibet has lasted for over six decades, Tibet’s plight remains a warning to freedom-loving people everywhere,” said the International Campaign for Tibet, an advocacy group in Washington, DC and Europe that promotes human rights and democratic freedoms for the Tibetan people.

ICT added: “In order to protect freedom around the globe, we have to demand it in the places that are least free.”

Second year in a row

This is the second year in a row that Tibet has tied for worst in Freedom House’s rankings.

In 2021, Tibet and Syria shared the lowest spot in the global freedom scores. This year, South Sudan joined them at the bottom.

Tibet’s 2022 score of 1 out of 100 includes a minus 2 out of 40 for political rights and 3 out of 60 for civil liberties. Both South Sudan and Syria have a score of minus 3 for political rights and 4 for civil liberties.

Freedom House says its full 2022 report on Tibet will be available soon.

China’s repression in Tibet

Tibet’s ranking in the global freedom scores reflects the Chinese government’s severe human rights violations against the Tibetan people:

Global support for Tibetans

In contrast to China’s rising repression, governments around the world are increasingly taking action to support the Tibetan people.

See Freedom House’s 2022 global freedom scores.