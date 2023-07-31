The International Campaign for Tibet will launch a new podcast and video series this week focusing on the four principal commitments of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

“The Dalai Lama’s Four Commitments: a Tibet Talks Special Series” will shine a light on the Tibetan leader’s commitments to human values, religious harmony, the preservation of Tibetan culture and the revival of ancient Indian wisdom.

Guests on the series include neuroscientist Richie Davidson, professor Siddiq Wahid, ICT founding president and former representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to North America Tenzin Namgyal Tethong, and longtime Indian TV host Rajiv Mehrotra.

The four-part podcast—which will launch Aug. 3 and drop one new episode every week—will also feature soundbites from previous remarks by the Dalai Lama himself.

“As our world suffers from war, division and climate catastrophe, we need the Dalai Lama’s teachings now more than ever,” said International Campaign for Tibet President Tencho Gyatso, who will host the series. “With incredible guests sharing personal insights into His Holiness’ four main commitments, our new podcast series promises to spread the vital message of the Dalai Lama and add some wisdom to the lives of our listeners.”

Four commitments

The Dalai Lama’s four commitments reflect his remarkable life story and deep wisdom.

The Dalai Lama is committed to promoting human values like compassion, forgiveness, tolerance and self-discipline. Although he is a religious leader, he advocates for universal, secular ethics, recognizing that all human beings have the same basic needs.

The Dalai Lama is committed to promoting religious harmony. Although he is Buddhist, he believes all major religions have the same potential to create good human beings. Therefore, all religious groups should respect and value one another's traditions.

The Dalai Lama is committed to preserving Tibetan culture, which currently faces mortal danger from China's occupation of Tibet. He has put forward the Middle Way Approach, a plan to peacefully resolve the Tibet-China conflict and give Tibetans autonomy to keep their culture alive.

The Dalai Lama is committed to the revival of India's civilizational heritage. His Holiness has lived in India since China forced him into exile from Tibet in 1959. The Dalai Lama also recognizes that Tibet's Buddhist culture traces back to India. He believes traditional Indian values like "karuna" (compassion) and "ahimsa" (nonviolence) can benefit the world today.

Podcast schedule

“The Dalai Lama’s Four Commitments: a Tibet Talks Special Series” is part of the International Campaign for Tibet’s Tibet Talks podcast and livestream.

Episodes of the new series will premiere as videos at www.savetibet.org/live and as podcasts at www.savetibet.org/pod.

The schedule is:

The Dalai Lama and the Promotion of Human Values —Thursday, Aug. 3, 12 noon EDT/9 am PDT Special guest: Richie Davidson, neuroscientist and founder of the Center for Healthy Minds

The Dalai Lama and the Promotion of Religious Harmony —Thursday, Aug. 10, 12 noon EDT/9 am PDT Special guest: Siddiq Wahid, professor and senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research

The Dalai Lama and the Preservation of Tibetan Culture —Thursday, Aug. 17, 12 noon EDT/9 am PDT Special guest: Tenzin Namgyal Tethong, the Dalai Lama's former Representative to North America and former Kalon Tripa (Minister and Chair of the Cabinet) of the Central Tibetan Administration

The Dalai Lama and the Revival of India's Civilizational Heritage, Its Value to Today —Thursday, Aug. 24, 12 noon EDT/9 am PDT Special guest: Rajiv Mehrotra, Indian former TV host, and secretary and trustee of the Foundation for Universal Responsibility of His Holiness the Dalai Lama

—Thursday, Aug. 24, 12 noon EDT/9 am PDT

Watch “The Dalai Lama’s Four Commitments: a Tibet Talks Special Series.”

Listen to the podcast.