Statement by the International Campaign for Tibet on the earthquake in Dingri

The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) expresses its deep sorrow following the powerful earthquake that struck the Shigatse region in Tibet on January 7, 2025. ICT calls on the Chinese government to ensure that all relief efforts are conducted in a fair, inclusive, and transparent manner, prioritizing the safety and well-being of the Tibetan people. Aid and relief work should not be politicized.

The earthquake, measuring 7.1 (Chinese government sources says 6.8) in magnitude, has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 95 lives, with more than 130 people reported injured according to Chinese media. The epicenter of the quake was in Dingri County, a region situated in the Himalayas near the Nepalese border, known for its harsh weather conditions and high altitude. The Dalai Lama, in a statement expressed his deep sadness and said, “I offer my prayers for those who have lost their lives and extend my wishes for a swift recovery to all who have been injured.”

Shigatse, a historically significant city in Tibet, is the traditional seat of the Panchen Lama, one of the highest-ranking spiritual leaders of Tibetan Buddhism. Since the forced disappearance of the 11th Panchen Lama by the Chinese authorities in 1995, the city has become a symbol of the ongoing political and cultural repression faced by Tibetans under Chinese rule.

ICT extends its heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of this devastating disaster. Our thoughts are with the people of Tibet as they endure the aftermath of this tragedy.

In the wake of this calamity, it is crucial that relief and recovery operations and reconstruction work are conducted in a manner that fully involves and includes the Tibetan people. Past experiences, such as the 2010 earthquake in Kyegudo (Chinese pinyin: Yushu), where Tibetans were marginalized and excluded from relief efforts, must not be repeated. At that time, Tibetan monks and local communities were actively engaged in helping victims, but the Chinese authorities obstructed their efforts, and reports later emerged of widespread corruption and mismanagement of aid.

A former Chinese Communist Party official, in a revealing report, exposed the misuse of earthquake relief funds and the marginalization of the Tibetan people during the Kyegudo earthquake. This history of exclusion and neglect must not be allowed to repeat itself. It is essential that the people of Tibet are fully included in the rescue and recovery efforts, and that aid reaches those who need it most without interference or obstruction.

Tibet is located in one of the most seismically active regions in the world and it is vital that long-term disaster preparedness and risk mitigation measures be put in place to protect the Tibetan population. The international community must also continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that any aid provided is distributed equitably and transparently.

We stand in solidarity with the Tibetan people during this difficult time and continue to advocate for their rights to receive the support and aid they so desperately need.