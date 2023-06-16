Tibet’s premier filmmaker has died. By writing and directing movies that won acclaim across the globe, Pema Tseden put Tibetan cinema on the map. And through showing modern-day Tibet on the big screen, he allowed audiences around the world to see the tragic evisceration of Tibetan culture under Chinese rule.

Following Pema Tseden’s death last month at age 53, we reflect on his legacy with Tibetan exile filmmaker Tenzing Sonam, who explains how Pema Tseden captured the clash of modernity and tradition in Tibet, crafted a distinct directorial style and empowered other Tibetans to find their own voice as film artists.

Read Tenzing Sonam’s reflections on the films of Pema Tseden: whitecranefilms.com/writing/quiet-storm-pema-tseden-and-the-emergence-of-tibetan-cinema

