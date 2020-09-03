The Rowell Fund for Tibet supports Tibetans who can make a significant contribution to their community in the fields of visual arts and media, and environmental and women’s rights.

Tibetans are invited to apply for the Rowell Fund for Tibet’s 2020-2021 grant cycle for projects that focus on the following themes:

Environment/conservation

Photography

Humanitarian projects

Journalism/literature

Women’s projects

The application form is now available for download (see below). Application materials will be accepted between Sept. 3, 2020 and Oct. 16, 2020 (midnight Eastern Standard Time).

The Rowell Fund for Tibet was established in memory of the late Galen and Barbara Rowell, who were longtime friends of the Tibetan people.

Galen and Barbara cooperated with His Holiness the Dalai Lama to produce “My Tibet,” a touching book that captured the natural essence of Tibet.

Their love and passion for photography and writing introduced the beauty of Tibet and its threatened ecosystem and culture to countless people around the globe.

Following their tragic passing, the International Campaign for Tibet’s Board of Directors, along with family and friends of the Rowells, established the Rowell Fund for Tibet to help empower Tibetans and to honor and perpetuate Galen and Barbara’s goals and ideals in the Tibetan community.

The areas of focus for the grant program are issues that were of importance to Galen and Barbara.

COVID-19 has changed the world profoundly and so we would like to emphasize that all proposals include clear description of safety measures that will be incorporated in the implementation of the project.

Please see below for the application, additional information, eligibility requirements and grant guidelines.

The Rowell Fund grants are made possible through the generous support of ICT members who wish to help support Tibetan-led projects to ensure Tibetan culture continues to be shared with the world and passed on to future generations.

Click to download:

