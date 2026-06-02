The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), a non-partisan, public interest group dedicated to promoting human rights and democratic freedoms for the people of Tibet, is seeking an organized, mission-driven Special Assistant to the President.

ICT is a non-profit advocacy organization with offices in Washington DC, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Brussels. ICT is committed to supporting the Tibetan peoples’ cultural, political and social rights and freedoms and their efforts to preserve Tibet’s unique culture, language, and identity. ICT undertakes initiatives and mobilizes its members to increase international support for Tibetans and their peaceful struggle, advocate for human rights and freedoms in Tibet, support Tibetan refugees, and work to promote a negotiated solution for Tibet.

The Special Assistant to the President is a trusted operational partner, responsible for supporting the President’s leadership by providing high-level administrative, coordination, and strategic support. This role serves as a liaison across boards, staff, both internal and external partners, handling confidential communications, drafting materials, and assisting with timely follow-through. The ideal candidate is an independent worker, effective communicator, highly organized, and able to manage complex calendars and priorities while supporting ICT’s mission and strategic goals.

Responsibilities

Serve as a trusted liaison for the President, and central hub in coordinating with ICT’s boards and staff supporting effective communication, coordination and information-sharing among ICT offices.

Prepare briefing materials, and reports for the President’s engagements, and provide strategic support in decision making, ensuring confidentiality, accuracy and quality on implementing ICT’s mission and priorities.

Stay updated on relevant human rights and political developments to provide timely insights and support to the President.

Excellent writing and communication skills.

Operations Support

Facilitate meetings of the Coordination Council, the International Coordinating Council of the Boards, helping prepare materials, agenda, and ensuring timely follow-up on action items.

Proactively track the President’s priorities, commitments and long-term initiatives, including follow-up and ensuring progress and alignment on mission.

Manage a complex calendar by prioritizing requests based on strategic goals, alongside anticipating daily needs, preparing briefings and research ahead of all engagements.

Serve as a bridge for communication across offices, ensuring high-level follow-through and alignment across departments.

Draft, proofread, and prepare communications, including board reports, meeting minutes, speeches, and other materials related to the President office.

Coordinate on special projects and strategic initiatives, tracking key action items and deliverables to ensure they stay on schedule.

Prepare travel schedule and expense management, helping ensure timely follow up notes, and action items.

Work closely and effectively with the President, keeping informed of upcoming commitments and responsibilities.

Maintain confidential files and records for the President’s office.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree preferred or equivalent professional experience (2+ years) in place of a degree.

Ability to coordinate complex schedules and logistics.

Ability to maintain confidentiality and exercise sound judgment.

Exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail.

Strong written and verbal communication abilities.

Comfortable communicating with donors, board members, executives, partners, and community leaders.

Proficient in Microsoft 365 (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams).

High integrity and discretion when handling sensitive information.

Proactive, resourceful, and able to anticipate needs.

Strong independence and collaborative mindset.

Passion for and alignment with the organization’s mission and values.

Tibetan language skills a plus but not required.

To Apply

Please email a cover letter and resume with “Special Assistant” in the subject line to [email protected]

The International Campaign for Tibet is committed to the principle of equal employment opportunity to all qualified individuals. The position is currently in-person in ICT’s Washington, DC office with a hybrid option available.

Salary: $70,000 – $75,000 with excellent benefits.