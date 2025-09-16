The International Campaign for Tibet is pleased to announce the second application cycle of the Schrucker Fellowship is set to open on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. This fellowship is dedicated to supporting contemporary Tibetan artists, writers, and filmmakers, offering a platform to amplify their voices and contribute to global cultural discourse.

The Schrucker Fellowship was inspired after a trip to Dharamsala in 2024 with ICT where the Schroeder and Pucker families were introduced to a burgeoning contemporary Tibetan arts and creative community in Dharamsala. The fellowship was established to nurture and support this burgeoning creative community, providing Tibetan artists with the resources they need to continue their important work.

“We want to recognize the artists from Khadhok Arts Collective and Bhuchung D. Sonam for inspiring the vision behind the Schrucker Fellowship. It’s quite spectacular to see what these grantees have created and realized in just the first year, and we’re thrilled to continue supporting this vibrant community of Tibetan creatives.”said members of both families.

Theme

The Schrucker Fellowship prioritizes supporting Tibetans in the contemporary fields of visual arts, creative writing, theater and film.*

Grant amount:

The total grant amount in 2026 will be $20,000. Projects can receive funding from $500 to $3,000.

Eligibility

Tibetans from any country are eligible to apply. Tibetans working for organizations may apply on behalf of the organization, provided that the applicant is central to the implementation of the project’s work. Non-Tibetans are ineligible for grants from this fellowship.

Timeline

Grant Selection, Notification and Reporting Timeline

September 17, 2025: Application period opens

October 19, 2025: Application period closes

November 2025: Applications sent to Advisory Board after vetting by a select group of Tibetan advisors

December 2025: Notification and Distribution of grant funds

July 2026: Mid-Year report from grant recipient

December 2026: Final grant report due from grant recipient

*Please note that this fellowship is not applicable for conferences, workshops, exhibitions, and app development.

Application Details

Applications for the Schrucker Fellowship for the Arts will be accepted from September 17 through October 19 at 11:59pm EST. For more information on eligibility, application guidelines, and deadlines, please visit www.savetibet.org/grants or contact [email protected].

The International Campaign for Tibet supports the Schrucker Fellowship for the Arts and the Rowell Fund for Tibet.