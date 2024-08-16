The International Campaign for Tibet is pleased to announce the launch of the Schrucker Fellowship for the Arts. This fellowship is dedicated to supporting Tibetans working in the fields of contemporary art, creative writing, film and theater. The Schrucker Fellowship’s inaugural application cycle, set to open September 1, 2024.

Background

Tibetan society has undergone profound changes over the last 60 years, particularly as relates to displacement and shifts in cultural identity. Today, over 150,000 Tibetans live outside of Tibet, dispersed in communities across India, Nepal, Bhutan, North America, Europe and elsewhere. Despite significant challenges posed by China’s occupation of Tibet and its repressive cultural policies, Tibetan artists continue to create poignantly powerful works in the visual arts, film, music, and writings that speak to their experiences, aspirations, and responses to the pressures on their creativity. There is therefore an immensely vital need for greater support and recognition for Tibetan artists who are contributing to societal dialogue through their work.

Creativity and artistic expression are powerful tools for understanding and navigating complex societal issues in the best of times, but critically necessary for communities under siege. Amidst these complexities, the arts play a crucial role in both safeguarding cultural heritage and expressing contemporary realities.

The Schrucker Fellowship was inspired after a trip to Dharamsala in 2024 with ICT where the Schroeder and Pucker families were introduced to a burgeoning contemporary Tibetan arts and creative community in Dharamsala. The fellowship was established to nurture and support this burgeoning creative community, providing Tibetan artists with the resources they need to continue their important work.

“The Schroeder and Pucker families are delighted to advance contemporary Tibetan art in all its forms,” said members of both families.

The Schrucker Fellowship will be administered by ICT, but grants will be funded and selected by an Advisory board consisting of Schroeder and Pucker family members.

Theme

The Schrucker Fellowship prioritizes supporting Tibetans in the contemporary fields of visual arts, creative writing, theater and film.

Grant Amount

The total grant amount in 2024 will be $20,000. Projects can receive funding from $500 to $3,000.

Eligibility

Tibetans from any country are eligible to apply. Tibetans working for organizations may apply on behalf of the organization, provided that the applicant is central to the implementation of the project’s work. Non-Tibetans are ineligible for grants from this fellowship.

Applicants will be selected based on the merit of their work, and a demonstrated ability to deliver on stated goals. The fellowship aims to support applicants’ effort to reach new levels in their career, and all are encouraged to apply with current needs and ideas, irrespective of their status as emerging, mid-career, or established in their field of work.

Please note that this fellowship is not applicable for conferences, workshops, exhibitions, and app development.

Timeline: Grant Selection, Notification and Reporting Timeline

September 1, 2024: Application period opens

October 14, 2024: Application period closes

November 2024: Applications sent to Advisory Board

December 2024: Notification and Distribution of grant funds

July 2025: Mid-Year report from grant recipient

December 2025: Final grant report due

Application Details

Applications for the Schrucker Fellowship for the Arts will be accepted from September 1 through October 14 at 11:59pm EST. For more information on eligibility, application guidelines, and deadlines, contact [email protected].

The International Campaign for Tibet supports the Schrucker Fellowship for the Arts and the Rowell Fund for Tibet.