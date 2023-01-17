China announced leadership changes in the Tibet Autonomous Region’s government, People’s Congress and Political Consultative Conference following the regional Two Sessions meetings at the end of last week. The Two Sessions period is typically when major leadership changes are announced.

Yan Jinhai, Lobsang Gyaltsen and Phakpalha Gelek Namgyal were reappointed to their respective posts as head of government, People’s Congress and Political Consultative Conference. In fact, Phakpalha has been in the same position since 1993, making him possibly the longest serving official under the Chinese system.

While all three are Tibetans, the top position in the TAR is the TAR Party Secretary, which has not been a Tibetan as yet. The current Party Secretary is Wang Junzheng.

At the time of this report, while the provincial two sessions were held in Qinghai and Sichuan, which also have Tibetan areas (as do Yunnan and Gansu provinces), it is not clear how many Tibetans have found a place in the leadership.

Leadership of the TAR

Below are the details of the new leadership of the Tibet Autonomous Region.

TAR People’s Congress

On Jan. 16, 2023, the TAR People’s Congress made the following appointments:

Lobsang Gyaltsen to continue as chairman

Vice Chairs: Tenkho (Danke), Gyaltsen (Jiancan), Samding Dorje Phagmo, Dechen Chodon, Wang Jun, Zhang Yanqing, Xu Chengcang, Jampel, Tang Mingying, Liu Baicheng, Li Wenge, and Sun Xianzhong

TAR government

Yan Jinhai to continue as chairman

Vice Chairs: Chen Yongqi, Ren Wei, Xiao Youcai, Chakra Losang Tenzin, Luo Mei, Zhang Hongbo, Wang Yong, Lang Fukuan, Sonam Nyima, Wei Xiuchang, Xu Zhitao, Gong Huicai, Tenpa, and Tsering Phuntsok.

Wang Weidong elected as the director of the Supervisory Committee of the Tibet Autonomous Region

Tseten appointed as the president of the Higher People’s Court of the Tibet Autonomous Region

TAR Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference

On Jan. 15, 2023, the TAR Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference made the following leadership changes: