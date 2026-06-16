Longtime Tibet advocate Richard Gere, Chair of the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), was the keynote speaker at a Tibet conference hosted by Latvian Member of Parliament (MP) Juris Viļums, Chair of the Group for the Support of Tibet, bringing together politicians, civil society representatives and the international Tibet movement in a show of Baltic solidarity.

Parliamentarians from Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania issued a joint statement that calls on the international community to renew and elevate its support for Tibetan freedom. Eighteen parliamentarians from Latvia (9), Lithuania (7) and Estonia (2) are among the initial signatories, and more MPs are expected to sign the statement in the coming weeks.

In his remarks in Riga, ICT Chairman Gere called on European democracies to act decisively for the rights of Tibetans. Gere emphasized the parallels between the historical experiences of the Baltic peoples and the ongoing struggle of the Tibetan people for cultural survival and self-determination. ICT President Tencho Gyatso stressed, “It was a wonderful opportunity to connect with our friends in the Baltics and expand the coalition of European countries willing to speak out on behalf of the Tibetan people as they face China’s unrelenting campaign of forced assimilation. I am grateful to Juris Vilums for his leadership in facilitating the conference and to all the parliamentarians who are shining the light of truth and justice for Tibet.”

Tsering Yangkey, Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, expressed her gratitude to the parliamentarians from the three countries for attending the conference and for adopting the Joint Tibet Declaration: “This gathering reflects a powerful Baltic solidarity for Tibet’s just cause consistent with the Baltic people’s unwavering admiration and love for His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.”

Dutch Member of Parliament Jan Paternotte and Member of the European Parliament Dainius Zalimas expressly encouraged the representatives present to actively promote the demand for an EU Special Representative for Tibet in their national parliaments. The appointment of such a representative was one of the requests put forward in a Tibet-related motion adopted by the Dutch parliament in April 2025 and would prevent individual EU member states from being pressured by Beijing for their commitment to the Tibet issue. Bundestag Member Michael Brand expressed his support for “initiatives that call out and stand up against that racist Chinese regime as a global threat to stability, peace, and human rights.”

The conference focused on China’s Law on Ethnic Unity and Progress, which will come into force on July 1 this year. Participants described the law as a serious turning point that codifies the forced assimilation of Tibetans, Uyghurs, and Mongolians among others, violates China’s own constitution and its international human rights commitments. Previously, on April 30 the European Parliament passed a resolution condemning the law on April 30, with 439 votes in favor.

In view of the imminent entry into force of the law on July 1, the conference called on all European parliamentarians to introduce resolutions condemning the law in their national parliaments by that date. At the same time, conference attendees also urged stronger EU coordination on Tibet policy, including the establishment of an EU Special Representative for Tibet.