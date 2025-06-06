As the 14th Dalai Lama approaches his 90th birthday (July 6 in the West, and June 30 in the Tibetan calendar) Tibetans, Tibetan Buddhists, and supporters around the world are preparing to celebrate the life and legacy of the exiled spiritual leader.

While most living in exile can honor him freely and publicly[1], Tibetans inside Tibet face severe risks for doing the same. Past incidents have shown that individuals marking the Dalai Lama’s birthday in Tibet may be subjected to arbitrary arrest, lengthy prison sentences, torture, and may even risk being shot and killed. Their celebration occurs in a pervasive climate of fear.

The Chinese government’s ongoing campaign to vilify the Dalai Lama and suppress any public expression of reverence toward him constitutes a serious violation of international human rights law. A recent ICT report, ‘Celebrating in Fear: China’s Crackdown on Dalai Lama Birthday Tributes in Tibet’, highlights the threats faced by Tibetans in Tibet and urges the international community — including United Nations bodies, national governments, parliaments, and civil society organizations—to call on China to cease its repressive actions.

Specifically, the international community should demand that the Chinese authorities:

Refrain from persecuting Tibetans who wish to peacefully celebrate the Dalai Lama’s birthday, in public and private;

Immediately and unconditionally release the three Tibetans Drugdra, Lobsang Khedrup and Lobsang Gephel still imprisoned for participating in past birthday celebrations; allow for access of family members, legal representation and, if needed, medical care;

Respect the right to freedom of religion or belief of Tibetans, as per international law;

End the campaign to vilify the Dalai Lama and stop persecuting those who express reverence to him, in public and private, online and offline;

Re-enter into a meaningful dialogue with the representatives of the Dalai Lama in order to achieve a lasting solution to the China-Tibet conflict.

The upcoming milestone birthday of the Dalai Lama is a moment of global significance. It is imperative that all people, including those in Tibet, be allowed to honor their spiritual leader without fear of persecution.

