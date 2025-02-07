WEEK of June 21-28, 2025 APPLY ONLINE NOW



Are you interested in the US political process and discourse around foreign policy vis-à-vis China and Tibet? Do you feel driven to become a leader within the Tibetan community?

Established in 2001, ICT’s Tibetan Youth Leadership Program (TYLP) is an exclusive hands-on experiential learning program for Tibetan-American college students.

This program is uniquely designed to provide exposure to the US political system, giving real world experience in the discourse around foreign policy, direct exposure to the role of activists, lobbyists, think-tanks and the media in influencing foreign policy in Washington.

The program will cover your travel, lodging, and other expenses for one week in Washington, DC.

TYLP will provide participants a rich environment for exchanging information and ideas while building a network of future leaders in the Tibetan community.

Eligibility

Applicants must be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States of America and be currently enrolled in a undergraduate/graduate program in United States.

How to Register

The online application requires a brief policy query, statement of interest, brief bio, and resume. Registrations are due Sunday, March 30, 2025. Admission is limited to 10-12 students.

Contact

For more information, please contact [email protected].