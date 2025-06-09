The 9th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet (WPCT) concluded on June 4 in Japan’s capital Tokyo, capping two days dedicated to advancing global solidarity for Tibet, countering Chinese influence, and advancing coordinated legislative efforts.

The convention organized by the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile in collaboration with the Japan Parliamentary Support Group for Tibet, took place in the International Conference Hall of the National Diet Building – the Kok-kai, bringing together 142 participants from 29 countries. The inaugural program started with a message from His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

In attendance were Tibetan leaders including Sikyong Penpa Tsering and high-profile activists representing Uyghur, Southern Mongolian, Hong Kong, Taiwanese, and Chinese democracy groups. Parliamentarians and sitting or former elected leaders from Chile, Japan, the European Parliament, New Zealand, Canada, India, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Switzerland, Taiwan, Scotland, Mexico, Hungary, and Australia participated, leading sessions or contributing video messages, including from Chairman Emerita of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and ICT Chairman Richard Gere.

“This was an important opportunity to work with friends of Tibet from around the globe to find a way forward during this turbulent time,” said ICT President Tencho Gyatso, who attended the convention.

“I’m glad to see the Resolve Tibet Act is being adopted as a model for how like-minded countries can contribute to the cause of finding a peaceful resolution to China’s occupation of Tibet,” she added.

Declarations, plans, and resolutions

Three key documents were unanimously adopted during the WPCT: the Tokyo Declaration, the Tokyo Action Plan, and the Resolution Celebrating the Legacy of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on His 90th Birthday.

The Tokyo Declaration, among other things, welcomes the recent passage of resolutions and motions in support of Tibet in the United States, Canada, the Czech Republic, the European Parliament, the Netherlands and Australia, and urges parliamentarians from around the world to advance further legislation.

The Tokyo Action Plan calls on parliaments to adopt acts like the Resolve Tibet Act, the Magnitsky Act, and the Tibetan Policy and Support Act, on governments to institutionalize their support for the Central Tibetan Administration, and on the UN to establish an observer’s seat for Tibetan representation in the UN Human Rights Council, among other things.

The Resolution Celebrating the Legacy of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on His 90th Birthday applauds the Dalai Lama for his lifelong commitment and contribution to the promotion of oneness of humanity, nonviolence, human rights, religious tolerance, environmental awareness, and democracy. It also reaffirms that exclusive authority over the reincarnation of the Fourteenth Dalai Lama lies with the Dalai Lama himself and with the Gaden Phodrang Trust.