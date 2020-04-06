ICT statement:

The International Campaign for Tibet is concerned about the recent appointment of Chinese minister Jiang Duan to the Consultative Group of the UN Human Rights Council, which will give China significant leverage over the selection of UN independent human rights experts.

China has demonstrated a hostile attitude toward the universality and interdependence of international human rights standards for Tibetans, Uyghurs and the Chinese people themselves.

Having annexed Tibet more than 60 years ago, the Chinese government has turned the formerly independent country into a police state under total control and surveillance with repression of any form of dissent or criticism.

To provide just a few examples:

At the UN Human Rights Council, China obstructs civil society participation and makes a mockery out of established human rights mechanisms, such as the Universal Periodic Review.

The Chinese government has repeatedly denied access to Tibet for the very same UN experts it will now get to decide on.

ICT believes China’s membership in the Consultative Group is a severe blow to the credibility of the international human rights system.

Learn more about China’s human rights violations in Tibet.

Read about ICT’s advocacy for Tibetans at the United Nations.