The Congressional Executive Commission on China (CECC) released its annual report on December 20, highlighting severe human rights violations in Tibet. The report indicates a lack of interest from Chinese officials in resuming negotiations with the Dalai Lama, with the last discussions occurring in January 2010. It details ongoing restrictions on Tibetan religious practices, particularly Tibetan Buddhism, including bans on worship during significant events and limited access to monasteries.

Focusing on ongoing human rights abuses by the government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the CECC focused on the complicity of US and foreign corporations with CCP oppression. Pinpointing the actions of Thermo Fisher Scientific, whose DNA sequencers had been used by police in Tibet and Xinjiang to compile DNA databases of Tibetans and Uyghurs, the commission expressed apprehension that the technology could be misused for organ transplantation practices considering the existing accusations of forced organ harvesting in the PRC.

The CECC maintains a comprehensive database of political prisoners in China, providing valuable insights into the state of human rights and religious freedom. Of the 2,764 records of prisoners known or believed to be detained, 1,686 contained information about their religious affiliation. Notably, Tibetan Buddhism represents the largest religious group among these prisoners. 678 prisoners are affiliated with Tibetan Buddhism, making it the most represented religious group in the database. The database also reveals significant information about the ethnic background of detainees. Out of 1,693 active detentions with available ethnic information, 790 are ethnically Tibetan. This data underscores the disproportionate targeting of Tibetans and practitioners of Tibetan Buddhism by Chinese authorities. The high number of Tibetan detainees, both in terms of religious affiliation and ethnicity, highlights the ongoing suppression of Tibetan culture, religion, and identity within China occupied Tibet.

The CECC also notes PRC officials and state, and Party controlled media continued use of the Mandarin Chinese – derived term “Xizang” instead of Tibet in English-language communications during 2024. The adoption of “Xizang” in English-language communications represents a strategic move by the PRC to influence the narrative surrounding Tibet on the global stage. By promoting this Chinese-derived term, the Chinese government aims to normalize its perspective on Tibet’s status and history in international discourse.

In the findings on Tibet (p. 241-255), the Commission highlighted violations of Tibetan language and cultural rights, restrictions on freedom of expression, continuing limitations on access to Tibetan areas, and constraints on religious freedom for Tibetans. The CECC specifically drew attention to the large-scale protests that erupted in February 2024 in Derge County against a planned hydroelectric dam on the Drichu (Jinsha) River, which threatens to flood villages and monasteries, including Wontoe Monastery, known for its well-preserved 13th-century murals. The commission noted that the planned displacement of Derge-area communities exemplifies a broader trend in Tibet, where Party and government officials impose resettlement plans without meaningful community engagement or participation in decision-making. Additionally, the report indicated that the Derge dam was not the only hydropower project endangering Tibetan communities; authorities in Dragkar (Xinghai) County began the forced relocation of monks from Atshog Monastery due to another dam construction.

CECC’s report further detailed the PRC’s ongoing efforts to restrict religious practices among Tibetans, particularly practitioners of Tibetan Buddhism as part of China’s broader “sinicization” campaign. Authorities issued prohibitions on various forms of worship and limited access to religious institutions, while also maintaining a system of residential boarding schools that threaten the intergenerational transmission of Tibetan culture and language. Overall, the CECC emphasized that these actions reflect a systematic approach by PRC officials to control and suppress Tibetan identity and rights within the region.

