Reps. Jim McGovern (D-MA) and Michael McCaul (R-TX) introduced H.R. 8982 on May 22 in order to increase America’s recognition of and engagement with the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). The Assuring the Future of Tibet Act of 2026 (AFTA) marks a milestone in US support for the CTA, which serves as the democratically elected voice of the Tibetan people inside Tibet and in the global diaspora. A Senate companion bill is expected to be introduced shortly.

Reps. McGovern and McCaul have repeatedly worked together to champion Tibet legislation and initiatives in the House of Representatives, including introducing and successfully passing the Resolve Tibet Act of 2024.

“At a time when Beijing has abandoned any pretense of offering autonomy for Tibetans, including through the codifying of its forced assimilation policies in the Orwellian “Ethnic Unity and Progress” Law, and refuses to engage in dialogue with the Tibetan side, the United States needs to take a bold step forward in defense of freedom and democracy for the Tibetan people. This bill answers that call,” said ICT President Tencho Gyatso. “The CTA is the fulcrum of the global struggle between liberty and autocracy and is an effective bulwark against Beijing’s authoritarian ambitions. I’m grateful to Representatives McGovern and McCaul for courageously standing with Tibet.

“Congress has a long-standing abiding interest in resolving the dispute between Tibet and China,” said Congressman McGovern. “Sadly, the Dalai Lama won’t be with us forever. We must ensure that the US government has the authority and the tools to continue its advocacy for the fundamental human rights of the Tibetan people. Essential to this effort, we must support the Central Tibetan Administration as the legitimate, democratically elected representative of the Tibetan people.”

“Decades after the Dalai Lama and his people fled the Chinese Communist Party’s persecution on a perilous journey to India, the CCP continues to threaten Tibetans’ faith and freedom,” said Congressman McCaul. “As I promised his Holiness when I visited Dharamshala, the United States will always with stand Tibetans in their pursuit of self-determination. I’m proud to support this important bill to permanently cement our commitment to the Tibetan people and guarantee unbreakable ties with their democratic leadership.”

Assuring the Future of Tibet Act

The bill clarifies America’s history with Tibet and provides assurances for the future. Among other things, AFTA:

States US policy to support the CTA, which represents continuity of governance of the Tibetan people as established by the Dalai Lama.

Establishes US policy to pursue resolution of the dispute between Tibet and China as a matter of strategic interest, and to maintain engagement with the Tibetan people through their democratically elected leadership.

Establishes the sense of Congress that China has reneged on its commitment to providing a high degree of autonomy to the Tibetan people and denied them the universal right to self-determination.

Requires the President to push for granting the CTA observer status within the United Nations General Assembly and to work with like-minded partners to advance this goal.

Requires the Secretary of State to engage directly with CTA officials, including the Sikyong, and to extend to them appropriate diplomatic courtesies and urge partners and allies of the United States to do the same.

Moving forward

Tibetan Americans and Tibet supporters have played a vital role in moving recent Tibet legislation to passage, including the 2024 Resolve Tibet Act. AFTA’s introduction comes on the heels of Senators Rick Scott and Jeff Merkley introducing in April the Tibet Atrocities Determination Act (TADA), which requires the Secretary of State to determine whether Beijing’s actions in Tibet constitute genocide or crimes against humanity.

Tibet Lobby Day on June 8-9 will focus on growing support for these bills and pushing for additional cosponsors, in addition to other goals.